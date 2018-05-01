Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook


Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook

Nana Aba also revealed in an earlier interview that she hasn't spoken to her son's dad in over 16 years.

Pulse Ghana has sighted a post by one Richard Brown on Facebook alleging to be the father of ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah's son.

In the post, Richard Brown has a screenshot of Nana Aba and her teenage son (Paa Kow Anamoah) in playful mood which he captioned it: Daddy luvs you so much my son. God knows I really do son."

The GhOne newcaster shared a picture of her son last week on Instagram and wrote: ""Getting my son to pose for a picture is as difficult as pinning a medal on a shadow. Why are boys like this?"

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics

However, Richard Brown is claiming to be this mysterious man Nana Aba said she hasn't spoken to in 16 years.

But some of Richard's followers on the social media platform were astounded by his revelation and asked for the veracity of his claims.

Richard categorically replied one Adwoba Edjah Doku-Amponsah on the post that Paa Kow Anamoah is his son.

Several rumours have named some prominent politicians and businessmen in Ghana as being the dad of Nana Aba's son in the past.

We'll keep you updated on any new development about Richard Brown's claims.

