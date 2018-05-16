news

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally told Ghanaians her real age.

In an interview on the ‘Celebrity Ride' with Zionfelix, the actress revealed that the media has always given her a ‘higher’ age than she really is.

“I am 40 years now and I am very proud of my age because I still look good, I take care of myself and it is so graceful to know that you are growing fresh every day. Sometimes I laugh about the age they give me,” she said.

She added that she could not understand why people would put out false information about someone when they could have just picked up a phone to call and verify.

The ‘Side Chick Gang’ actress further revealed that she left senior high school in the second term of her first year.

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah, have been in the news over a report that she was allegedly ‘forcing’ her husband to love her.