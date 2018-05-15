Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opoku


Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opoku

Actress Nayas has given reasons for storming Adom FM on Monday to beat gospel musician Ernest Opoku.

  • Published:
Ernest Opoku and Nayas play

Ernest Opoku and Nayas
Actress Gladys Mensah Boaku known as Nayas has given reasons for storming Adom FM Monday to beat gospel musician Ernest Opoku.

In an interview with Zionflix.net, Nayas revealed that she has been expecting the musician to call and apologise to her for neglecting their pregnancy but he has not done that.

Nayas added that Ernest Opoku has not asked any of his family members or a friend to call and console her but rather telling his pals that he will never say sorry to her.

These words angered Nayas to drive to Adom FM when she heard the gospel artiste on the station’s live worship program.

Nayas play Nayas

The actress cum movie producer vowed to chase Ernest Opoku to public places where he has been billed to perform until he asks for forgiveness from her. She made it clear during the conversation with Zionfelix.net.

“I don’t need anything from Ernest Opoku’s but just his apology but if he says he is not going to do that then I’ll chase him to anywhere he is billed to perform,”  the peeved lady told Zionfelix.net that the people Ernest Opoku confided in told her.

The actress further revealed that the ‘Nyame Aguame’ singer asked her to take any action she wants against him since he is not ready to make an apology. Storming Adom FM during a live worship to beat him is one of the several activities she has planned to take against him.

Listen to Nayas1 speaking to Zionfelix.net in the audio below:

