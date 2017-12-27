news

Christmas is a season of giving and that is exactly what Minister of the Gospel, Mrs Mercy Twum-Ampofo known in showbiz as Ohemaa Mercy did on December 25, Christmas Day.

The ‘Aseda’ songstress donated clothes to residents living at Cambodia, a slum at Spintex.

Ohemaa, during the short ceremony to make the inhabitants happy prayed for them and encouraged them to put their trust in God.

She also gave an undisclosed amount of money to all who came around at the time of the presentation. Ohemaa’s donation she said was purposely for new mothers, the young and the women around the vicinity.

Even though she visited the place, not for the men, she had something little for them. The Neat FM presenter gave the men in the community cash and warned them not to use it on alcoholic drinks.

The minstrel and her team after distributing cash to the needy at Cambodia walked to the home of one woman who delivered days back to pray for the newly born baby.

The residents who benefit from the donation thanked Ohemaa Mercy and her team for remembering them on Christmas Day.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo promised to return to the coterie after months because she has them at heart. The mother of three further disclosed that she was their neighbour before relocating to her new house so she knows their condition.

Ohemaa Mercy was at Cambodia with her husband and a section of her management team.

