Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos :  M.anifest, Sarkodie bow down to Obrafour


Photos M.anifest, Sarkodie bow down to Obrafour

Sarkodie and M.anifest have shown some respect to one of Ghana's greatest rappers, Obrafour.

  • Published:
Sarkodie bows down to Obrafour play

Sarkodie bows down to Obrafour

(Pulse.com.gh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two of Ghana's current best rappers, Sarkodie and M.anifest have shown respect to rap legend, Obrafour.

This gesture was shown at two separate events.

During M.anifest's performance at his 'Manifestivities' concert which happened Friday, December 22, he stopped in the middle of the performance to bow down to one of Ghana's greatest wordsmiths.

play M.anifest bows down to Obrafour (Facebook)

READ MORE: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018

Sarkodie, on the other hand, paused during his performance at his 'Rapperholic' concert which happened Monday, December 25, to show some respect to Obrafour.

The two rapper who are currently beefing over who wears the rap crown in Ghana have always expressed their admiration for Obrafour and even revealed on several platforms how he has influenced their raps.

Pulse.com.gh's camera's were ready to capture Sarkodie's gesture. See the photos above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Efia Odo: 'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress Efia Odo 'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress
Movie Director: 'Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin horrible to work with'- Kofi Asamoah Movie Director 'Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin horrible to work with'- Kofi Asamoah
Media Personality: 7 life lessons we learnt from Berla Mundi Media Personality 7 life lessons we learnt from Berla Mundi
Ameyaw Debrah: Celebrity blogger narrates struggle as he announces son's birth Ameyaw Debrah Celebrity blogger narrates struggle as he announces son's birth
Tragedy: Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accident Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accident
Issues: 'Side chicks should not fall in love with married men' - Counsellor Lutterodt Issues 'Side chicks should not fall in love with married men' - Counsellor Lutterodt

Recommended Videos

Sex Fantasy: I would totally have a threesome with my friend – Joselyn Dumas Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my friend – Joselyn Dumas
Video: Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Alleges Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Alleges
Gifty Osei: I’m not attracted to men with bald heads - Musician Gifty Osei I’m not attracted to men with bald heads - Musician



Top Articles

1 Actress Efia Odo reveals how many men she's slept withbullet
2 Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accidentbullet
3 Issues Benedicta Gafah responds to Diamond Appiah over claims she...bullet
4 Photos M.anifest, Sarkodie bow down to Obrafourbullet
5 Actress 'My breast is nice. It sits well - Efia Odobullet
6 Movie Director 'Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin horrible to...bullet
7 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars than...bullet
8 Ameyaw Debrah Celebrity blogger narrates struggle as he...bullet
9 Efia Odo Actress opens up about relationship with...bullet
10 Efia Odo Actress reveals she was born out of wedlockbullet

Related Articles

Ameyaw Debrah Celebrity blogger narrates struggle as he announces son's birth
Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accident
Issues 'Side chicks should not fall in love with married men' - Counsellor Lutterodt
Rapperholic 2017 Shatta Wale puts on splendid show as event MC
Efia Odo Actress opens up about relationship with Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah
Issues Benedicta Gafah responds to Diamond Appiah over claims she can’t conceive
Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject poverty; loses properties to wife

Top Videos

1 Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my friend – Joselyn Dumasbullet
2 Nudes everywhere Banky W accidentally shares nude video of newly...bullet
3 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
4 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
5 Joselyn Dumas "I'm always in charge when it comes to sex"bullet
6 Not Again Afia Schwarzenegger drops new shocking details about...bullet
7 Joselyn Dumas "I’m comfortable in my skin but I can’t go...bullet
8 Tic Tac Shatta Wale backs Tic Tac for walking off setbullet
9 Gifty Osei I’m not attracted to men with bald heads -...bullet
10 Jackie Appiah Actress nails masculine trend in her...bullet

Celebrities

Rapperholic 2017 Shatta Wale puts on splendid show as event MC
Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject poverty; loses properties to wife
"Beef' Kwabena Kwabena hits out at 'attention seeking' Kontihene
Pastor Daniel Amoateng pays GHC 13,000 to discharge new mothers at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Photos Pastor Daniel Amoateng pays GHC 13,000 to discharge new mothers at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital