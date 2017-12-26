Sarkodie and M.anifest have shown some respect to one of Ghana's greatest rappers, Obrafour.
This gesture was shown at two separate events.
During M.anifest's performance at his 'Manifestivities' concert which happened Friday, December 22, he stopped in the middle of the performance to bow down to one of Ghana's greatest wordsmiths.
The two rapper who are currently beefing over who wears the rap crown in Ghana have always expressed their admiration for Obrafour and even revealed on several platforms how he has influenced their raps.
Pulse.com.gh's camera's were ready to capture Sarkodie's gesture. See the photos above.