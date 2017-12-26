news

Two of Ghana's current best rappers, Sarkodie and M.anifest have shown respect to rap legend, Obrafour.

This gesture was shown at two separate events.

During M.anifest's performance at his 'Manifestivities' concert which happened Friday, December 22, he stopped in the middle of the performance to bow down to one of Ghana's greatest wordsmiths.

READ MORE: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018

Sarkodie, on the other hand, paused during his performance at his 'Rapperholic' concert which happened Monday, December 25, to show some respect to Obrafour.

The two rapper who are currently beefing over who wears the rap crown in Ghana have always expressed their admiration for Obrafour and even revealed on several platforms how he has influenced their raps.

Pulse.com.gh's camera's were ready to capture Sarkodie's gesture. See the photos above.