Ohemaa Mercy says homosexuals need love to be shown love


Gospel musician Ohemaa mercy has said that homosexuals should be shown love.

Ghanaian gospel musicians, Mercy Twum-Ampofo known in the showbiz circles as Ohemaa Mercy has said that those practising homosexuality need to be shown, love.

According to her, that is the only ideal mechanism for getting them to abandon the barbarous act, which she said is spiritual.

“It takes God for one to be delivered from homosexuality,We need to bring those in homosexuality closer to us and talk them out,” she stated on Starr Chat.

The 'Aseda' hitmaker comments come in concerning the wake of growing pressure on the Akufo-Addo government by various world leaders including the United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May for the country to soften its stance on homosexuality.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told President Akufo-Addo and other African leaders attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London recently that it is wrong for persecuting homosexuals and lesbians based on their sexual orientation is wrong.

