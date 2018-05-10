Ohemaa Mercy says homosexuals need love to be shown love

Gospel musician Ohemaa mercy has said that homosexuals should be shown love.
According to her, that is the only ideal mechanism for getting them to abandon the barbarous act, which she said is spiritual.
“It takes God for one to be delivered from homosexuality,We need to bring those in homosexuality closer to us and talk them out,” she stated on Starr Chat.
British Prime Minister Theresa May told President Akufo-Addo and other African leaders attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London recently that it is wrong for persecuting homosexuals and lesbians based on their sexual orientation is wrong.