Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress

Ghanaian singer Patapaa has debunked rumours that he is dating actress Xandy Kamel.

Xandy Kamel who calls herself Pata Xandy on social media has disclosed in some interviews that she is the musician’s lover.

According to the actress, Patapaa has taken it further by buying her a ring as a sign of his commitment to her. But the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker insists they are only friends with no love strings attached.

Patapaa told Interview with Joy News at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija Patapaa said Xandy Kamel is not her girlfriend.

‘No, she’s not my girlfriend…we are just friends’, says Patapaa

He further explains that he had never had any such conversation with the actress.

"I have never told that girl anything about love", he insisted.

According to him, he is not ready for a relationship now, so the possibility of some affection between them is totally out of the question.