Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Patapaa is now arrogant – Manager


Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager

His manger has revealed that his artiste has allowed fame to get to his head, leading to a change in attitude and making him difficult to be managed.

  • Published:
play Patapaa
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa is in recent antics led to him losing out on a 250,000  Cedis deal, says his manager.

His manger Godfred Bokpin told Graphic Showbiz Newspaper that his artiste has allowed fame to get to his head, leading to a change in attitude and making him difficult to be managed.

He disclosed that they were close to signing a 250,000 Cedis deal but “because of his behaviour, there was no way we could go forward with this deal.”

Patapaa play Patapaa

READ MORE: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

Bokpin also shared with the publication how Patapaa has changed because of fame.

“He does not understand how things work in the music industry and that is the reason for his behaviour. He used to be very humble when he was underground but that has changed and he surrounds himself with many different people now.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photo: Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnant
Rico Swavey: BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video) Rico Swavey BB Naija contestant had wet dreams last night (Video)
George Lutterodt: Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes
Rev Azigiza Jnr: Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls Rev Azigiza Jnr Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls
Kafui Danku: Actress breaks silence on why husband missed book launch Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed book launch
Yaa Pono: Rapper claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z Yaa Pono Rapper claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia Celebrity News Joselyn Dumas Joins Multimedia
Audio: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany: Afro-Pop Singer Says She Will Bounce Back Soon Itz Tiffany Afro-Pop Singer Says She Will Bounce Back Soon



Top Articles

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
2 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L,...bullet
3 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at...bullet
4 Shatta Movement Jay Z also has a ‘big mouth’ – Shatta Wale blasts...bullet
5 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
6 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis...bullet
7 Shatta Wale “Stonebwoy is the most foolish and senseless...bullet
8 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire...bullet
9 Stonebwoy Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong...bullet
10 Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our...bullet

Related Articles

Wisa Highlife artiste to know his fate April 25
Yaa Pono Rapper claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z
Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed book launch
Rev Azigiza Jnr Pastor confesses to dating 17 girls
George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
9 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
10 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet

Celebrities

Wisa Greid
Wisa Highlife artiste to know his fate April 25
Sammy Flex
Sammy Flex Zylofon Media admits to mishandling Stonebwoy's fracas
Shatta Wale
VIDEO Shatta Wale showers praises on Kwaku Bonsam
Stephanie Benson
Stephanie Benson Stonebwoy is more popular in the UK than others - singer