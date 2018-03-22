Patapaa is now arrogant – Manager

news

'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa is in recent antics led to him losing out on a 250,000 Cedis deal, says his manager.

His manger Godfred Bokpin told Graphic Showbiz Newspaper that his artiste has allowed fame to get to his head, leading to a change in attitude and making him difficult to be managed.

He disclosed that they were close to signing a 250,000 Cedis deal but “because of his behaviour, there was no way we could go forward with this deal.”

Bokpin also shared with the publication how Patapaa has changed because of fame.

“He does not understand how things work in the music industry and that is the reason for his behaviour. He used to be very humble when he was underground but that has changed and he surrounds himself with many different people now.”