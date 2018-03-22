news

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The "Adam's Apple" actress who seems elated about her pregnancy took to Instagram Wednesday, March 21, to make the major announcement.

Roselyn Ngissah shared a photo of her baby bump while wearing a scarf and gave it a caption that suggests that the baby is almost here.

She captioned the photo: "Very soon.... My pregnant self...."

A post shared by Ghanafuo●com (@ghanafuodotcom) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

Prior to her pregnancy announcement, there were several media reports that she was ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend.

When Pulse.com.gh reached out to her to clear the air, she refused to comment.