Elated Roselyn Ngissah took to Instagram Wednesday, March 21, to make the major announcement.

  • Published:
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The "Adam's Apple" actress who seems elated about her pregnancy took to Instagram Wednesday, March 21, to make the major announcement.

Roselyn Ngissah shared a photo of her baby bump while wearing a scarf and gave it a caption that suggests that the baby is almost here.

She captioned the photo: "Very soon.... My pregnant self...."

 

Prior to her pregnancy announcement, there were several media reports that she was ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend.

When Pulse.com.gh reached out to her to clear the air, she refused to comment.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

