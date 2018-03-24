Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony's parents were first to file past her mortal remains a few hours ago before paving ways for friends and sympathisers to do the same.

  Published: 2018-03-24
Heartbreaking moment as Ebony Reigns' parents Mr Nana Poku Kwarteng and Madam Beatrice Oppong file past her mortal remains at the ongoing final funeral rites.

The ceremony which is being held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra has already drawn hundreds of her followers and friends.

ALSO READ: Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photos

Garbed in white traditional outfits, the "Aseda" hitmaker's parents were first to file past her mortal remains a few hours ago before paving ways for friends and sympathisers to do the same.

The "Maame Hw3" hitmaker will soon be taken to Osu Cemetery where she will be buried.

READ MORE: 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all time

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8. She and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.

