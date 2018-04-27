Photos: Yaa Pono ties the knot

news

Tema-based rapper, Yaa Pono has finally tied the knot with his long time girlfriend.

The "Amen" hitmaker, who recently changed his name to Ponobiom, made the announcement of his new life on photo and video sharing site, Instagram.

The Uptown Energy record label boss in the pictures shared was seen with family and friends sharing the moment during his traditional wedding session.

Yaa Pono whose new music titled ‘Master’ is currently making waves got hitched with a lady we only identified as mzqua who he has been dating for over seven years.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2015.