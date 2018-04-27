Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos: Yaa Pono ties the knot


Yaa Pono Rapper finally ties the knot with baby mama (Photos)

Rapper Yaa Pono has finally tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tema-based rapper, Yaa Pono has finally tied the knot with his long time girlfriend.

The "Amen" hitmaker, who recently changed his name to Ponobiom, made the announcement of his new life on photo and video sharing site, Instagram.

The Uptown Energy record label boss in the pictures shared was seen with family and friends sharing the moment during his traditional wedding session.

Rapper Yaa Pono and girlfriend welcomed his first child in 2015 play Rapper Yaa Pono and girlfriend welcomed his first child in 2015

 

READ MORE: Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce

Yaa Pono whose new music titled ‘Master’ is currently making waves got hitched with a lady we only identified as mzqua who he has been dating for over seven years.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner Photos Shatta Wale pays courtesy call on new British High Commissioner
Photos: Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’ Photos Meet the lady Shatta Wale allegedly replaced Shatta Michy with after their ‘breakup’
Money laundering saga: Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One Money laundering saga Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One
Kwaku Manu: Kumawood actor has been released Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been released
Six Packs And All: Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta
American singer: Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: Shatta Wale incites violence on Facebook Celebrities Shatta Wale incites violence on Facebook
Celebrity News: I will reject a USD 2million deal from Zylofon Media – KIDI Celebrity News I will reject a USD 2million deal from Zylofon Media – KIDI
Celebrities: Don't dare drag my name into your madness - Davido warns Ibrah Celebrities Don't dare drag my name into your madness - Davido warns Ibrah



Top Articles

1 Break-up Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram postbullet
2 Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to terminate...bullet
3 Shatta Movement I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michybullet
4 Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been releasedbullet
5 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to...bullet
6 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of...bullet
7 Maame Dokono The only thing Moesha Boduong has is her...bullet
8 18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new...bullet
9 World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister...bullet
10 Photos First class travels, cars, houses & fashionable...bullet

Related Articles

Kumi Guitar Highlife singer hospitalised
Abortion Wahala Ernest Opoku allegedly forcing girlfriend to terminate pregnancy?
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce
Kwaku Manu Kumawood actor has been released
Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body transformation of Abraham Atta

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
9 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish...bullet
10 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
WATCH Shatta Wale vows to track down and beat people who insult him on social media
Kumi Guitar
Kumi Guitar Highlife singer hospitalised
Meek Mill
Meek Mill American rapper finally out of prison
Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges