Over thousand people attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce


American singer Beyonce had a mass at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral and Hundreds attended.

American singer Beyoncé  known privately as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter had mass orginazed by at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco was floocked with fans.

Nearly 1,000 people flocked to Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Wednesday night for Beyonce Mass organized by Rev. Yolanda Norton.

“I’ve been asked time and time again, ‘Why Beyonce?’ I believe in Beyonce because she reminds us you have to do things your way,” Norton said.

The Mass featured a lot of music mixed with prayer and preaching, celebrating the voices of the oppressed and shining a light on the achievements black women.

Norton said the goal of the special service was “to put in front of as many people as possible the issues black women face and the gifts we give society.”

For Beyonce fans, it was a chance to celebrate an icon. And each other. Especially for black women, I think it's a powerful message," one attendee said.

It was a message that left some dancing in the aisles and most of the Beyonce fans on hand clamoring for more music from "Queen B."

