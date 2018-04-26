American singer Beyonce had a mass at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral and Hundreds attended.
Nearly 1,000 people flocked to Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Wednesday night for Beyonce Mass organized by Rev. Yolanda Norton.
“I’ve been asked time and time again, ‘Why Beyonce?’ I believe in Beyonce because she reminds us you have to do things your way,” Norton said.
The Mass featured a lot of music mixed with prayer and preaching, celebrating the voices of the oppressed and shining a light on the achievements black women.
For Beyonce fans, it was a chance to celebrate an icon. And each other. Especially for black women, I think it's a powerful message," one attendee said.
It was a message that left some dancing in the aisles and most of the Beyonce fans on hand clamoring for more music from "Queen B."