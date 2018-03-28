Prophet warns Stonebwoy

news

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, head of Cosmos Affran Ministries has asked the popular Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to return anything he has in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media.

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran is the same man of God who prophesied that self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta is next to die after Ebony that brought a lot of controversies.

This time around, the man of God took to his Facebook page and shared his revelation from God about Stonebwoy.

A lot of conspiracy theories have been flying around about the Dancehall act (Stonebwoy) leaving his record label barely a year after he was signed. Neither Stonebwoy nor the record label has confirmed the rumours going round in town.

But then, Prophet Cosmos Walker has cautioned Stonebwoy to return every property he took from Zylofon media before it’s too late.