Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Prophet warns Stonebwoy


Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran has asked Stonebwoy to return anything he has in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, head of Cosmos Affran Ministries has asked the popular Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to return anything he has in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media.

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran is the same man of God who prophesied that self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta is next to die after Ebony that brought a lot of controversies.

This time around, the man of God took to his Facebook page and shared his revelation from God about Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy play Stonebwoy

READ MORE: Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husband

A lot of conspiracy theories have been flying around about the Dancehall act (Stonebwoy) leaving his record label barely a year after he was signed. Neither Stonebwoy nor the record label has confirmed the rumours going round in town.

But then, Prophet Cosmos Walker has cautioned Stonebwoy to return every property he took from Zylofon media before it’s too late.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Banky.W: Adesua Etomi celebrates husband Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband
Big Sean: Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos) Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)
Shatta Movement: ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals
Ebony's Death: Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral
Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video

Recommended Videos

Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC? Lydia Forson Writes Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC?
Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star
Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh



Top Articles

1 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
2 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
3 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
4 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s...bullet
5 Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husbandbullet
6 Kumawood Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manubullet
7 Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ –...bullet
8 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence...bullet
9 Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second childbullet
10 Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure...bullet

Related Articles

Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husband
Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video
Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral
Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals

Top Videos

1 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
6 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
9 Zylofone mediabullet
10 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’...bullet

Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality
Kofi Adjorlolo
Kofi Adjorlolo Has actor found a new lover?
E.L apologises over careless driving
E.L Rapper apologises over careless driving
Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”