Psalm Adjetefio quits acting to pursue evangelism


Psalm Adjetefio Veteran actor quits acting to pursue evangelism

Ace actor Psalm Adjetefio has said that he has quit acting to follow Christ.

Psalm Adjetefio better known as T.T of popular 90's TV series “Taxi Driver” has said that it is the end of the road for him as far as acting in concerned.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Sunday, he revealed that because of age-related ailments, and his new orientation to impact young people to seek God and the Gospel, he has laid down his tools as an actor.

“We have served the world the best part of our lives, but what have we done for God. I quit acting to do full time evangelism. I feel happy to be serving God in this capacity. I don’t believe one retires as an actor, but I have made the choice to quit acting; I want to do the work of God now,” he said.

He rejected claims that he had died. He however observed that he was very ill few months ago.

“I have a heart condition which I’m currently managing. Three months ago, the state of my health was bad, but thanks be to God, I’ve recovered and I’m doing well,” he revealed.

He added that he has turned down offers to act because of his heart condition.

Recently, I had a call that there was an available slot for me to act but I had to travel through all ten regions. So I turned it down. I don’t have the capacity to do that and no director will have the time to give me 10 minutes breaks while shooting a movie”.

Quizzed on whether his new vocation can cater for his needs he said “if you take care of God’s work, he’ll take care of you”.

