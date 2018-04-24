John Dumelo appointed human rights ambassador

news

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has been appointed as a human rights ambassador for continental human rights organisation, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA).

The star actor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YoHRA on 17th April, 2018, to rally support to advance human rights in Ghana and on the continent of Africa.

The partnership demands that Mr. Dumelo uses his wide social media, corporate networks, and international appeal to this effect.

Sections of the MoU stated: “YoHRA finds the collaboration with Mr. John Dumelo, who is desirous of being a strong advocate for the promotion and preservation of fundamental rights through entertainment, to be very strategic.”

It added that “the areas of his work would include galvanizing support for the thematic areas of YoHRA: Human Rights Education & Promotion, Research, Publication, Training, Litigation and Advocacy.”

On his part, the actor also pledged to use all his resources and social media pull to advance the cause of human rights and support the works of YoHRA.

He further promised to help raise awareness towards the 2nd Annual Ghana Youth Human Rights Conference 2018, which is scheduled for 1st to 3rd November, 2018.

President of YoHRA, Francis-Xavier Sosu, thanked Mr. Dumelo for accepting to come on board to help the organization advance human rights in Ghana.

According to him, the media must also help to promote peaceful co-existence through human rights education and advocacy.

“There are a lot of violations out there. Most of the victims and perpetrators alike lack education hence the continuous violation. I therefore find this collaboration very needful so we can mobilize the requisite logistics, human and financial resources to make human rights a priority in Ghana and other African Countries,” he said.