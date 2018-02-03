'Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes'- Afia

news

It appears Afia Schwarzenegger is throwing shade at someone, probably her estranged husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, who she has accused of abusing her.

In a post on Instagram, the 'queen of comedy' talks about torture and abuse women suffer in the hands of men.

She dramatises her post with the hand of a man holding a belt attempting to lash her.

"Now let's move on to the subject of how a real man treats his wife. A real man doesn't slap even a ten-dollar hooker around, if he's got any self respect, much less hurt his own woman," the mother of two says.

She adds: "Much less ten times over the mother of his kids. A real man busts his ass to feed his family, fights for them if he has to, dies for them if he has to. And he treats his wife with respect every day of his life, treats her like a queen - the queen of the home she makes for their children."

"Real men wet the panties of his woman not her eyes," she concluded.