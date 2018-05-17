Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale


Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown says she could have a one night stand with Shatta Wale.

Ghanaian actress who doubles as a video vixen Rosemond Alade Brown has said she will do a one night stand with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale if he ask.

Rosemond, who is a 28-year-old single mother in an interview stated that she will have a one night stand with Shatta Wale if asked to.

"If Shatta Wale comes to you and says 'charle I dey like you I want us to have a relationship'," the host said.

"If one night stand ,YES! This is not news, it is happening everywhere," Rosemond Brown stated.

Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa

Miss Brown has been in the news over the weeks expressing her disappointment at her colleague actress Moesha Boduong for admitting to sleeping with married men who pay her two years rent only.

She described Moesha's needs as 'cheap'.

