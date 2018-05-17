Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown says she could have a one night stand with Shatta Wale.
Rosemond, who is a 28-year-old single mother in an interview stated that she will have a one night stand with Shatta Wale if asked to.
"If Shatta Wale comes to you and says 'charle I dey like you I want us to have a relationship'," the host said.
"If one night stand ,YES! This is not news, it is happening everywhere," Rosemond Brown stated.
Miss Brown has been in the news over the weeks expressing her disappointment at her colleague actress Moesha Boduong for admitting to sleeping with married men who pay her two years rent only.
She described Moesha's needs as 'cheap'.