Rosemond Brown proud of dating 50-year-old man for wealth


Ghanaian actress who doubles as a video vixen Rosemond Alade Brown has confessed to sleeping with a 50-year-old man in exchange for real properties and not just renting of apartments.

Rosemond, who is a 28-year-old single mother, in an interview with Ghanaweb stated that she has acquired a 3-bedroom apartment from her 'trade of business'.

"I'm dating a big man. He is not married and he's 50 years", she proudly told the host, "Currently I have a house which was bought by him," she said.

The actress who has starred in Efiewura, SideChic Gang, Agya Koo Azonto and others, says she has been in the sexual relationship with her sugar daddy for some years now

Miss Brown at the VGMAs over the weekend expressed her disappointment at her colleague actress Moesha Boduong for admitting to sleeping with married men who pay her two years rent only.

She described Moesha's needs as 'cheap'.

