Rosemond Brown proud of dating 50-year-old man for wealth

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown brags about wealth saying her 50 year old 'big man' bought me a house.
Rosemond, who is a 28-year-old single mother, in an interview with Ghanaweb stated that she has acquired a 3-bedroom apartment from her 'trade of business'.
"I'm dating a big man. He is not married and he's 50 years", she proudly told the host, "Currently I have a house which was bought by him," she said.
Miss Brown at the VGMAs over the weekend expressed her disappointment at her colleague actress Moesha Boduong for admitting to sleeping with married men who pay her two years rent only.
She described Moesha's needs as 'cheap'.