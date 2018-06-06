Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over' exposé

news

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has reacted to the latest investigative film by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The latest exposé dubbed "Number 12" focuses on the rot in the football sector.

Ahead of the premiere, Anas released a teaser of the exposé where GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on camera explaining his strategy for 'taking over the country' through corrupt means.

READ MORE: Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposé

In the teaser, Kwesi Nyantakyi is heard telling the undercover journalists that;

"You can start with something small...with your own discretion...then, when you get the big, big contracts, we can go back and give them more money. Then we take over the whole country."

Upon seeing the video, Sarkodie, who seemed shocked, reacted with the zipper mouth emoji -- indirectly expressing shock and indicating that he wouldn't comment on the matter.

Watch the full video below.