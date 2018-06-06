WATCH: Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposé

Home > Entertainment > Music >

In the latest teaser of the exposé titled "Number 12" released on Anas' Twitter account, Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single titled "Taking Over" featuring Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan was used as a background song.

  Published:
Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has featured one of Shatta Wale's hit songs in his latest exposé.

In the latest teaser of the exposé titled "Number 12" released on Anas' Twitter account, Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single titled "Taking Over" featuring Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan was used as a background song.

The snippet features GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi who is heard talking about 'taking over Ghana'.

"You can start with something small...with your own discretion...then, when you get the big, big contracts, we can go back and give them more money. Then we take over the whole country," Kwesi Nyantakyi told the undercover journalists.

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

Shatta Wale is not the only artiste featured in Anas' new documentary.

"Me Tonko", a popular Highlife song performed by legend Kojo Antwi, is also featured in the first teaser of "Number 12" documentary.

"Number 12” exposé will be screened in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi between June 6 and June 16 to afford residents the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the undercover journalist whose avowed goal is ‘name, shame and jail’.

Watch the latest one featuring Shatta Wale's "Taking Over" below.

 

