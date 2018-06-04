Sarkodie says he will apologise to Freddy Meiway

news

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie has said he will personally apologise to Ivorian music legend, Freddy Meiway.

In an interview, Freddy Meiway last year stated that Sarkodie had disrespected him.

According to Meiway, he sent Sarkodie a song to feature on for more than a year and a half but the rapper has failed do the song.Sarkodie never replied him on the collaboration he sent.

In series of tweets, the 'Adonia' hitmaker rendered an unqualified apology to the music legend.

He indicated that:

“I’m sorry daddy … Really sorry. Hope I can still make it up to you … I respect you a lot !!!! Sometimes it happens but my wrong was not keeping him updated and always wanting the perfect time to get what I needed for the record”.

Sarkodie in a Livestream Facebook chat with his followers reminded them that he will personally call the Ivorian musician to apologize for what transpired between them.

Frederic Desire Ehui, best known as Meiway is a singer from Ivory Coast and most notable for pioneering the Zoblazo style.