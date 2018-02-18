news

Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised renowned marriage counsellor George Lutterodt for making disparaging remarks about Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns, who died in a car crash last week.

She rebuked the controversial marriage counsellor following a visit to the family of the late singer on Saturday to sympathise with them.

"It hurts me as much as it angers me that you allowed Counsellor Lutterodt to sit here and say what he likes and post it online" she told Ebony's father.

She added: "I don’t know how you perceive Ohemaa as her parent, but no human being is to be thrown onto a refuse dump. If that were the case, my mother would have dumped me first.”

“No one came into this world with a manual for nurturing a child. No one is perfect, and every household has its own rules. Counsellor Luttrodt is not perfect. We are entertaining too many people" she lamented. "He sat on TV and said the nastiest things. It infuriates and saddens me at the same time. We do not dump people into trash bins. The entertainment industry is one that requires people to do certain things to brand themselves.”



“Ohemaa did not strip past 37 year old Beyonce. Kim Kardashian is way older than Ohemaa. Individuals in every profession require a unique style to brand themselves. It’s enough.



"We have had enough of the noise surrounding her death. As family, you should put your feet down and demand the nonsense stop immediately. My heart can no longer handle it. She is human too.”

Counsellor Lutterodt is reported to have described Ebony as a burden to society after her death.

"If you’re raised by a single parent you become a burden to society," he was quoted as saying.