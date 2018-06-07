Schwarzenegger jabs Ken Agyapong after watching Anas' video

news

TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has rained insults on Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the controversial comedienne, Ken Agyapong is the most corrupt person in Ghana today and a ‘shameless coward’.

"One of the most corrupt people in this country is Kennedy Agyapong aka Sgt Lee. Aremeyaw Anas. Indeed God fights our battles," Afia Schwarzenegger posted on social media.

As if that was not enough, Afia Schwarzenegger recorded an Instagram story launching more invectives on the Assin Central MP.

"I've finished watching the video. Kennedy Agyapong your mouth is 'pakyaa'. Kennedy Agyapong, you are a thief so take yourself to jail. Foolish man like you. You claim to have evidence about everybody. 'Ashawo' man like you," she said in a video she posted.

Afia Schwarzenegger's attack came after she watched the latest exposé of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

The comedienne's reaction does not come as a surprise to many. She is someone who is known to have been involved in several public spats with Kennedy Agyapong and no one would have expected her to take the MP's side.