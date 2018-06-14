Pulse.com.gh logo
See photos of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky


Love Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky

"Thanks for accepting me the way I am, I promise to be loyal to you" – Bobrisky tells Tonto Dikeh accompanied with a photo showing him kissing the Nollywood star.

play
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky are currently trending on social media after a photo of the two of them kissing was shared online.

Tonto Dikeh, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 9 with close friends and family, locked lips with Bobrisky at her birthday party.

Bobrisky is a male Nigerian Internet personality who dresses like a woman and is infamous for his social media skills - most notably with the use of Snapchat.

Fans of both personalities took to the social media to share their opinion on the photo of Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh kissing.

See social media reaction:

