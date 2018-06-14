See photos of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky

"Thanks for accepting me the way I am, I promise to be loyal to you" – Bobrisky tells Tonto Dikeh accompanied with a photo showing him kissing the Nollywood star.
Tonto Dikeh, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 9 with close friends and family, locked lips with Bobrisky at her birthday party.
READ MORE: Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash
Bobrisky is a male Nigerian Internet personality who dresses like a woman and is infamous for his social media skills - most notably with the use of Snapchat.
Fans of both personalities took to the social media to share their opinion on the photo of Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh kissing.
See social media reaction: