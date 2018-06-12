Pulse.com.gh logo
Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash


Actress Tonto Dikeh shares beautiful photo of her birthday bash across social media and it is evident that she indeed had fun.

play
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh turned 33 a couple of days ago, she has shared some of the official photos from her birthday bash on social media as she thanked everyone who celebrated her.

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh who celebrated her birthday on June 9 spent her day with friends and family.

She also took out time to reach out to the less privileged by paying them a visit and gifting them food supplies and toiletries.

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

She wrote :

Thank You, Everyone:

I always had the conviction that one day I would understand the concept of genuine love. I would watch swarms of people gather in celebration of one person and I would be in awe. My thoughts couldn’t understand how one person could attract so much love and care from a vast amount of people from all walks of life. Well, now I do! Words cannot describe the emotions I felt on my birthday. I finally realised that in order To receive that genuine love I had to first draw it from within me and give it out. Thank you to my special friends for making my day by dancing, laughing and appreciating me. May your happiness never run dry in Jesus name!! I just want to take this moment to say God bless you all. The love each and every one of you showed me on my big day will forever be cherished and stored in my heart. I love you guys. Thank you so much to all my Social media family, Teammates,Folks. I’m overwhelmed by your genius Love. As you celebrated me may my God celebrate you too.

See Photos :

 

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

 

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

 

Tonto Dikeh play Tonto Dikeh

