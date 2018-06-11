D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday

news

Nigerian top musician, Oladapo Daniel, known by his stage name D'banj, has shown to everyone that he has great cooking skills after pictures and video of him cooking surfaced on social media.

To celebrate his 38th birthday, the father of one decided to do a cookout. He was captured cooking in public, using a large cooking pot normally used to cook for events, with the intention to feed many.

It is a general notion in Nigeria that men do not belong in the kitchen and D'banj has proven to all that what a woman can do, a man can do as well.

READ MORE: Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel

Like D'banj, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who also marked her birthday on June 9 spent her day with friends and family.

She also took out time to reach out to the less privileged by paying them a visit and gifting them food supplies and toiletries.