Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday


Photos Nigerian singer D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday

D'banj has shown to everyone that he has great cooking skills on his 38th birthday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian top musician, Oladapo Daniel, known by his stage name D'banj, has shown to everyone that he has great cooking skills after pictures and video of him cooking surfaced on social media.

To celebrate his 38th birthday, the father of one decided to do a cookout. He was captured cooking in public, using a large cooking pot normally used to cook for events, with the intention to feed many.

It is a general notion in Nigeria that men do not belong in the kitchen and D'banj has proven to all that what a woman can do, a man can do as well.

D'banj play

D'banj

D'banj play

D'banj

 

D'banj play

D'banj

D'banj play

D'banj

READ MORE: Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel

Like D'banj, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who also marked her birthday on June 9 spent her day with friends and family.

 

She also took out time to reach out to the less privileged by paying them a visit and gifting them food supplies and toiletries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija over the weekend
Photos Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija over the weekend
Photos: Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour book Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour book
Celebrity Feud: Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel
Photos: Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018 Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018
Eniola Badmus: "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself
Video: Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert

Recommended Videos

Motherhood: Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girl
Ghana Meets Naija: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Ghana Meets Naija Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style
Ghana Meets Naija: Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija show Ghana Meets Naija Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija show



Top Articles

1 Rebuttal Yvonne Nelson breaks silence on rumoured breakup with baby daddybullet
2 Motherhood Ama K Abebrese reportedly gives birth to baby girlbullet
3 Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour bookbullet
4 Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tonguesbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets...bullet
6 Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbelbullet
7 Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana...bullet
8 #IPICKKWESIA18 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET...bullet
9 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet
10 Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy...bullet

Related Articles

Lessons4Life! Sister Derby advises women against taking loan for their weddings
#Number12 Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas in solidarity and support of his work
Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert
Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018
Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbel
Photos Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija over the weekend
Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour book

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
3 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
4 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 EBONYbullet
7 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
8 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in...bullet
9 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet
10 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet

Celebrities

Ras Kimono dies at age 60
Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered
Reggae icon reportedly dies after celebrating birthday
Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60
#Number12 Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas in solidarity and support of his work
Sister Debbie
Lessons4Life! Sister Derby advises women against taking loan for their weddings