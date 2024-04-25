A Plus says 'marriages are not surviving in 'dumsor'; find out why

It can be recalled that a couple of months ago, Babu Iwino while arguing in parliament, bemoaned the trend of unstable power supply in Kenya, coupled with the high cost of electricity.

He expressed how the development was affecting marriages: “Marriage cannot be sweet and successful when the cost of electricity is high. Even in the process of lovemaking, you need to see what you are eating. So, when the cost of electricity is high, you will be so depressed and you can’t even deliver because when the lights are on and the cost is high then you can’t deliver well. It's breaking marriages.”

As Ghana faces similar electricity problems, A Plus has reinforced the Kenyan MP’s line of argument.

“Please loud am well well. How can marriages survive in dumsor when people are not seeing what they are eating?” A Plus' caption read.

Meanwhile, the energy minister, Mr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, earlier stated that there is no need to issue a 'dumsor' timetable. Although Ghanaians requested the load-shedding timetable, the minister argued that the challenge would end soon.

The Ex-Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Roads and Transport and former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, also recently assured that the government is working earnestly to resolve the prevalent power challenges in the country by the close of May.