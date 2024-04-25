7 showbiz icons making bold statements with presence at NDC running mate event

Amidst the political tension and expectations of which political party some of Ghana's showbiz icons will rally behind, a few have decided to make a bold political statement with their presence at an NDC event last night.
As Ghana nears its general elections, political campaigns with advocacies are intensifying, and the voices of Ghanaian celebrities are not being left out.
The party, at a ceremony held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, officially introduced Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate.
The event was attended by several supporters of the party and some entertainment figures who did not mind if their presence should be translated as their support for the NDC.
In viral videos from the event, recognizable figures such as Ghanaian highlife legend Rex Omar, actress Kafui Danku, Gospel singer Nacee, TV and radio presenter Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), entrepreneur Kojo Jones, and actor John Dumelo happily showed up.
Gospel musician Nacee, who has been a strong NDC supporter and composed campaign songs for the party, energized the audience with a performance.
Actor John Dumelo and socialite Kojo Jones are both engaged NDC members, with Dumelo currently vying to become the NDC MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
Joana Gyan Cudjoe, manager of the music group 'Keche' and an aspirant for the NDC Amenfi Central MP seat, also graced the event with her presence. Check them out in the posts below.
The introduction of Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate took place at UPSA on Wednesday, April 24.
Key NDC figures including MPs, the National Chairman, the General Secretary, and other party stalwarts attended the event to introduce Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang.
