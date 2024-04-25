7 showbiz icons making bold statements with presence at NDC running mate event

The party, at a ceremony held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, officially introduced Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate.

The event was attended by several supporters of the party and some entertainment figures who did not mind if their presence should be translated as their support for the NDC.

In viral videos from the event, recognizable figures such as Ghanaian highlife legend Rex Omar, actress Kafui Danku, Gospel singer Nacee, TV and radio presenter Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), entrepreneur Kojo Jones, and actor John Dumelo happily showed up.

Gospel musician Nacee, who has been a strong NDC supporter and composed campaign songs for the party, energized the audience with a performance.

Actor John Dumelo and socialite Kojo Jones are both engaged NDC members, with Dumelo currently vying to become the NDC MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, manager of the music group 'Keche' and an aspirant for the NDC Amenfi Central MP seat, also graced the event with her presence. Check them out in the posts below.

