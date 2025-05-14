‘Mahama is not scared to fire you’ - Fiifi Kwetey warns appointees amid dollar gift saga

The General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, has issued a stern warning to appointees, stressing that the party will not shield anyone involved in corrupt practices under the current administration.

According to him, both the government and the NDC are fully committed to the "reset" agenda, emphasising that the President will not merely pay lip service to accountability but will hold his own officials responsible.

His strong caution comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding an $800 cash gift from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, to evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, 13 May, Mr Kwetey underscored that the current administration would not be lenient with officials who defraud the country, unlike the previous Akufo-Addo government.

He stated:

As opposed to what happened over the last eight years, where people could practically exploit the system for personal gain at the country's expense, this time around, no matter who you are, if you engage in conduct that effectively shortchanges the nation, the party at the highest level will not protect you simply because you are a party member.

He added that President John Mahama is focused on leaving a lasting legacy and will not compromise on accountability for the sake of any individual.

Over the last eight years, we barely saw a president with the courage to reshuffle. It was almost as if he was afraid of his own appointees. This president is not afraid to sack you at the slightest provocation. He will not hesitate to ensure that anyone who does wrong is held to account.