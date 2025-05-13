Dollar Gift Saga: NPP’s Owusu Bempah defends Sammy Gyamfi amid calls for suspension

A Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has defended the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, over his controversial $800 gift to Nana Agradaa.

According to Mr Bempah, the gesture was not illegal, accusing critics of hypocrisy and of attempting to tarnish Mr Gyamfi’s reputation.

His remarks come amid growing calls for the suspension of the GoldBod CEO over what some members of the public describe as a breach of the code of conduct for public officials.

Speaking in an interview on Net 2 TV on Monday, 12 May, Mr Bempah argued that NPP members were not exempt from giving out cash gifts. He stated:

We know people in the NPP who gift $50,000 to women behind the scenes. We do not support this behaviour, and he who comes with equity must come with clean hands. It’s dead on arrival. No one has the moral right to attack Sammy Gyamfi.

He further questioned:

Is there any evidence that he stole the money? Bring it out for the Special Prosecutor to investigate. A young man like Sammy Gyamfi can possess over $10,000, even if he hasn’t achieved anything significant. We must tread carefully in politics.

He added:

If there had been any allegations of corruption or theft at GoldBod prior to this saga, then that would be a lead. Even Kennedy Agyapong gives people money—we must stop this and demand empirical evidence of wrongdoing. This is driven by hatred, which I will not support; people simply want to vilify him.

Minority Calls for Strict Action

Meanwhile, the NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken a contrasting stance, calling on President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action against Sammy Gyamfi.

According to the Minority, the gesture contravenes the President’s recently launched Code of Conduct and undermines his stated commitment to integrity in public office.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 12 May, member of the Finance Committee, Dr Kabiru Tia, stated that the act also violates Section 3(1) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 273).