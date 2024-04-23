ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian international music superstar Davido has showered his beautiful boo Chioma with bundles of cash and bouquets of roses ahead of her 29th birthday.

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday
Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday

The artiste, known for his lavish displays of affection, is sparing no expense in making sure his beloved’s birthday is celebrated in style.

Recommended articles

In series of Instagram posts, Davido showcased his gifts including stacks of cash, luxurious items, and a personalized note, all carefully arranged to dazzle Chioma.

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday
Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday Pulse Ghana

Alongside the cash, Chioma was greeted with a bouquet of roses as they fine dined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chioma, a chef, media personality, and influencer by profession, will turn 29 on May 1.

Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation in March 2023. Nigerian music star Davido has revealed why he married his equally famous wife, Chioma Rowland, known as Chef Chi.

Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday
Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday Pulse Ghana

On 30 March 2023, Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation

The couple have been blessed with twins.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team