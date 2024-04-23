The artiste, known for his lavish displays of affection, is sparing no expense in making sure his beloved’s birthday is celebrated in style.
Davido gifts Chioma stacks of cash, roses ahead of her birthday
Nigerian international music superstar Davido has showered his beautiful boo Chioma with bundles of cash and bouquets of roses ahead of her 29th birthday.
Recommended articles
In series of Instagram posts, Davido showcased his gifts including stacks of cash, luxurious items, and a personalized note, all carefully arranged to dazzle Chioma.
Alongside the cash, Chioma was greeted with a bouquet of roses as they fine dined.
Chioma, a chef, media personality, and influencer by profession, will turn 29 on May 1.
Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation in March 2023. Nigerian music star Davido has revealed why he married his equally famous wife, Chioma Rowland, known as Chef Chi.
On 30 March 2023, Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation
The couple have been blessed with twins.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh