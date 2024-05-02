The Hiplife artist took to social media on May 1, 2024, to share his thoughts on what he believes to be the foundation of a successful marriage.
Tic urges young people to date potential partners for at least 7 years before marriage
Ghanaian veteran musician Tic, formerly known as Tic Tac, has shared relationship advice with single men seeking to marry in the future causing a stir on social media
In his post, TiC urged those contemplating marriage to spend seven years dating their potential life partners before tying the knot.
"Don't marry a man or a woman you have not dated for more than 7 years. Thank me later," TiC posted.
TiC's advice was met with mixed reactions from fans and followers on social media, some of whom questioned his stance while others supported it.
TiC began his musical journey in 1997 and quickly became known for his unique voice, often compared to Busta Rhymes. He gained fame through collaborations with artists like Azigiza and Slim Buster, and his debut album, 'Philomena', was a significant hit in Ghana.
Over the years, he has won numerous Ghana Music Awards, including Musician of the Year in 2004. He is known for his hit singles like 'Menka Bio (Shordy)' and for his international collaborations, which have helped him gain a wider audience.
