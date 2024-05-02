Martha Ankomah will be in my next movie, we've been to court twice already - Lilwin

According to him,he is optimistic about the proceedings, suggesting that they are progressing positively and indicating a potential swift resolution.

Both parties have agreed to a court-sanctioned confidentiality clause, preventing media coverage of the case, thus explaining the limited public discourse on the issue.

In a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube, LilWin expressed his admiration for Martha's talent and mentioned his intention to cast her in an upcoming film project.

"We've attended two court sessions, and the details are confidential. Martha's acting skills are something I deeply respect. After resolving this dispute, I plan to involve her in my next film. I'll discuss the script with her personally and share her decision with everyone," he stated.

The legal dispute stemmed from LilWin's social media outburst on February 8, 2024, where he accused Martha Ankomah of repeatedly turning down roles in the Kumawood film sector.