Martha Ankomah will be in my next movie, we've been to court twice already - Lilwin

He revealed that they have attended two court sessions, aiming to resolve the matter through legal mediation and reach a peaceful resolution.
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has recently provided updates on his ongoing legal dispute with fellow actress Martha Ankomah.
According to him,he is optimistic about the proceedings, suggesting that they are progressing positively and indicating a potential swift resolution.
Both parties have agreed to a court-sanctioned confidentiality clause, preventing media coverage of the case, thus explaining the limited public discourse on the issue.
In a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube, LilWin expressed his admiration for Martha's talent and mentioned his intention to cast her in an upcoming film project.
"We've attended two court sessions, and the details are confidential. Martha's acting skills are something I deeply respect. After resolving this dispute, I plan to involve her in my next film. I'll discuss the script with her personally and share her decision with everyone," he stated.
The legal dispute stemmed from LilWin's social media outburst on February 8, 2024, where he accused Martha Ankomah of repeatedly turning down roles in the Kumawood film sector.
Martha Ankomah initiated legal action against LilWin, alleging defamation and reputational damage due to his statements. She is seeking restitution of 5 million Ghana cedis for the harm caused to her reputation.
