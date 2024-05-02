ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Martha Ankomah will be in my next movie, we've been to court twice already - Lilwin

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has recently provided updates on his ongoing legal dispute with fellow actress Martha Ankomah.

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin
Martha Ankomah and Lilwin

He revealed that they have attended two court sessions, aiming to resolve the matter through legal mediation and reach a peaceful resolution.

Recommended articles

According to him,he is optimistic about the proceedings, suggesting that they are progressing positively and indicating a potential swift resolution.

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin
Martha Ankomah and Lilwin Martha Ankomah and Lilwin Pulse Ghana

Both parties have agreed to a court-sanctioned confidentiality clause, preventing media coverage of the case, thus explaining the limited public discourse on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube, LilWin expressed his admiration for Martha's talent and mentioned his intention to cast her in an upcoming film project.

"We've attended two court sessions, and the details are confidential. Martha's acting skills are something I deeply respect. After resolving this dispute, I plan to involve her in my next film. I'll discuss the script with her personally and share her decision with everyone," he stated.

Lilwin and Martha Ankomah
Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Lilwin and Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

The legal dispute stemmed from LilWin's social media outburst on February 8, 2024, where he accused Martha Ankomah of repeatedly turning down roles in the Kumawood film sector.

Martha Ankomah initiated legal action against LilWin, alleging defamation and reputational damage due to his statements. She is seeking restitution of 5 million Ghana cedis for the harm caused to her reputation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Ama McBrown

I don't care if you tag me as an 85-year-old; I know I'm young - McBrown to critics

Mona Gucci

I can't support Moesha's fundraiser; she attacked me for criticising slay queens - Mona

Agya Koo

'False accusations' - Agya Koo denies enriching himself with ‘NPP money’

Don't let Ghanaians troll you with NEPA, they don't have light too - Maraji

Don't let Ghanaians troll you with NEPA, they don't have light too - Maraji