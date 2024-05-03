Shatta Wale went on his knees and apologized to John Mahama - Lawrence Tetteh recounts

Speaking as a guest on the GTV Breakfast Show panel discussion, the evangelist recounted that he was approached by the musician, who requested his assistance in seeking forgiveness from the former president for past derogatory remarks.

"Something happened on Saturday; I was travelling to London. President John Mahama and Shatta Wale were also on the flight, and we were seated as if it had been planned. Shatta Wale then said, "Numo, I want you to do me a favour.

"I've said some things about former President John Mahama, and I feel very guilty. I need to go to him," he explained.

He noted that former President Mahama, who is the National Democratic Congress flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election, received the musician warmly and forgave him.

"It was a touching moment when Shatta Wale went on his knees and started crying," he said.

"President John Mahama said, 'I've forgiven you,' and then joked, 'Shatta, you are a bad boy. You brought a man of God to do this; what do you expect me to say?" the evangelist added.

Lawrence Tetteh mentioned that he later received a lengthy message from Shatta Wale expressing gratitude for assisting him in achieving something he had been unable to do for over four years.

"Shatta Wale earned my respect, and I have the video to prove it. When we arrived in London, Shatta Wale sent me a message thanking me for what I had done, admitting that he didn't know how to go about it for four or five years now," he said.