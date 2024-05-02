Youth of Ghana are jokers and have sold our future - Habiba Sinare

Sinare remarked that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making strides to address various issues and should not be held solely accountable for the youth's predicament.

Pulse Ghana

During her appearance on the United Showbiz program broadcasted on UTV, Sinare called on the youth to take their lives more seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is no way anyone will take the youth of Ghana seriously. We have sold our future and are more concerned about our online presence. Some people are pushing, but the youth of Ghana are not pushing. Just a few people are serious.

Habiba Sinare launches Mama Mariam Foundation Pulse Ghana

"If the president provides jobs for the youth, some of us will still be lazy. We are too comfortable and always blaming the government. Do you want the president to give you money? We should stand up for ourselves and stop insulting people when they express their views on certain issues," she said.