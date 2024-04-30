I can't support Moesha's fundraiser; she attacked me for criticising slay queens - Mona

She stated that as a controversial person, she is often seen as the evil one among her friends especially when she doesn’t take their side in a trending issue.

According to Mona, her job as a TV Presenter and a critic has made her lose a lot of friends but that hasn’t deterred her from doing her job.

“This job we do as presenters has its merits and demerits. I have had my own share of challenges which includes losing friends. For instance, when I started talking about slay queens and the kinds of jobs they do survive, my close friend Moesha didn’t like it and attacked me. Our friendship ended because of that. So when I heard she was sick and was appealing for funds, I didn’t do anything about it because we are no longer friends.” Mona Gucci bemoaned.

Earlier this year, Moesha Buduong’s brother disclosed that she had been hospitalized and in critical condition.

This was after it was reported that she had fallen in a club and hit her head which has forced her into a coma. Till now, there is no update about the current state of Moesha’s condition.

Watch a snippet of Mona Gucci’s interview below: