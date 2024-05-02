Sika Official reportedly stabbed after scuffle in a pub

Reports indicate that the blogger is currently being treated at an undisclosed health facility as details about the scuffle unfold.

According to SelTheBomb, Sika Official was stabbed at Level Pub during a fight between Dancegod Lloyd's former manager, Quables, co-founder of DWP, and Curtis from R2bees.

The distressing video has since circulated online, sparking a wave of concern and speculation among fans and followers. As the situation unfolds, social media platforms buzz with discussions and expressions of support for Sika Official.

As Sika Official recuperates, the Ghanaian public awaits further updates on the investigation.