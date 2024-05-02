Quables denies involvement in Sika Official's alleged stabbing

In a tweet, Quables expressed deep remorse over the incident and vehemently denied any involvement in the stabbing. He emphasized his commitment to peace and condemned violence in all its forms, stressing that he had no motive or reason to harm Sika Official.

Quables Pulse Ghana

” I am strongly against violence and would never take part or encourage anyone to partake in the kind of acts I’m being associated with. And to those spreading these lies, please know that it is very irresponsible to toy with such serious matters of people’s safety,” he wrote.

Quables further emphasized that news regarding his involvement in the stabbing of the renowned social media blogger is completely false

”I have seen posts and heard rumours about being involved in an alleged fight and stabbing. I want to unequivocally state that the news is completely false,” he added.

Reports broke that Ghanaian social media blogger, Dennis Kweku Sika, otherwise known as Sika Official, was reportedly rushed to the Legon hospital following an alleged stabbing incident at a pub in Accra.

Reports emerged through a video posted by Sika’s colleague, SeltheBomb, capturing him receiving medical attention while lying on a hospital bed. However, precise details regarding her condition and the circumstances leading to the altercation remain scant.

Blogger Sika Official Pulse Ghana

Reports also pointed fingers at an individual associated with DWP Academy, specifically its manager, Quables, and a member linked to the R2Bees music duo, as potential suspects in the incident.