Don't let Ghanaians troll you with NEPA, they don't have light too - Maraji

This has become almost a trump card in the friendly banter against Nigerians. However, Maraji, a Nigerian content creator now residing in Ghana, is revealing to Nigerians that Ghanaians are currently also experiencing an unstable electricity supply.

In a video shared on her social media pages, Maraji said "just so you know, them they carry light for Ghana now anyhow so no allow them use am pressure una. Do you understand?"

In the video shared on 30th May has raked over 850,000 views after barely 17 hours, Maraji added that "don't allow them to come and tell you that 'at least we have light' them no get light ... everyday them they carry light."

Recently, numerous individuals, including politicians and Ghanaian celebrities, have voiced concerns about the unstable power supply in certain regions of the country.

Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson has also taken to Twitter to advocate for a second #DumsorMustStop vigil in response to the ongoing power crisis in Ghana.

Accordingly, the Ghanaian actress has taken to social media to once again mobilize her fellow Ghanaians in addressing the resurgent power crisis, locally known as Dumsor.

In a heartfelt letter shared on Twitter, Nelson expressed deep concern over the return of the debilitating power outage issue and called for a united effort to demand accountability from the nation's leaders.

The letter, addressed to fellow Ghanaians, highlighted Nelson's history as an advocate for positive change, referencing the 2015 DumsorMustStop Campaign that she spearheaded alongside notable personalities such as Kofi Bentil from Imani Ghana, Prince David Osei, D Black, Van Vicker, Efya, Sarkodie, Barima Sidney, and DKB.