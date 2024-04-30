Whenever Ghana and Nigeria engage in online banter, Ghanaians are often quick to mock Nigeria for its lack of stable electricity supply from the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), formerly known as the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA).
Don't let Ghanaians troll you with NEPA, they don't have light too - Maraji
Nigerian social media influencer Gloria Olorunto, better known as Maraji, is shedding light on Ghana's current 'Dumsor' dilemma to Nigerians.
This has become almost a trump card in the friendly banter against Nigerians. However, Maraji, a Nigerian content creator now residing in Ghana, is revealing to Nigerians that Ghanaians are currently also experiencing an unstable electricity supply.
In a video shared on her social media pages, Maraji said "just so you know, them they carry light for Ghana now anyhow so no allow them use am pressure una. Do you understand?"
In the video shared on 30th May has raked over 850,000 views after barely 17 hours, Maraji added that "don't allow them to come and tell you that 'at least we have light' them no get light ... everyday them they carry light."
Recently, numerous individuals, including politicians and Ghanaian celebrities, have voiced concerns about the unstable power supply in certain regions of the country.
Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson has also taken to Twitter to advocate for a second #DumsorMustStop vigil in response to the ongoing power crisis in Ghana.
Accordingly, the Ghanaian actress has taken to social media to once again mobilize her fellow Ghanaians in addressing the resurgent power crisis, locally known as Dumsor.
In a heartfelt letter shared on Twitter, Nelson expressed deep concern over the return of the debilitating power outage issue and called for a united effort to demand accountability from the nation's leaders.
The letter, addressed to fellow Ghanaians, highlighted Nelson's history as an advocate for positive change, referencing the 2015 DumsorMustStop Campaign that she spearheaded alongside notable personalities such as Kofi Bentil from Imani Ghana, Prince David Osei, D Black, Van Vicker, Efya, Sarkodie, Barima Sidney, and DKB.
While recognizing the changing political dynamics and certain individuals' shifts, Nelson emphasized the bipartisan essence of combating Dumsor. She urged Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, including legal experts, volunteers, and concerned citizens, to unite with her in advocating for tangible solutions to address the ongoing power crisis.
