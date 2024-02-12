Blacko 'tear down his Nigerian friends into pieces' after they lost the AFCON wotowoto

This win marked Côte d'Ivoire's third AFCON trophy, placing them on par with Nigeria and leaving both countries one trophy below Ghana.
On February 11, 2024, Côte d'Ivoire, the host nation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, secured victory and lifted the trophy by defeating Nigeria with a decisive goal from Dortmund star Sebastian Haller.
After reiterating their self-acclaimed ‘Giant of Africa’ title and trolling Ghanaians extensively on social media, especially after qualifying for the AFCON finals, Nigeria was defeated by a 2 - 1 scoreline to AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast.
However, heightened excitement and fulfilment have taken over Ghanaians including celebrities, following their rivals (Nigeria’s) defeat and their inability to lift the AFCON 2024 trophy.
Following the game, Black Sherif, a Ghanaian musician, joined several netizens in teasing Nigerians, specifically targeting his colleagues Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez.
Black Sherif recalled a similar treatment from his Nigerian colleagues when Ghana disappointingly exited the AFCON competition in the group stages.
Seeking to reciprocate the banter, Black Sherif engaged in playful banter after recounting the actions of Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez from several weeks ago.
However, Black Sherif's tweets faced resistance from many Nigerian fans who attempted to respond in kind.
