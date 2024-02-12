ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blacko 'tear down his Nigerian friends into pieces' after they lost the AFCON wotowoto

Dorcas Agambila

On February 11, 2024, Côte d'Ivoire, the host nation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, secured victory and lifted the trophy by defeating Nigeria with a decisive goal from Dortmund star Sebastian Haller.

Black Sherif , Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez
Black Sherif , Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez

This win marked Côte d'Ivoire's third AFCON trophy, placing them on par with Nigeria and leaving both countries one trophy below Ghana.

Recommended articles

After reiterating their self-acclaimed ‘Giant of Africa’ title and trolling Ghanaians extensively on social media, especially after qualifying for the AFCON finals, Nigeria was defeated by a 2 - 1 scoreline to AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast.

However, heightened excitement and fulfilment have taken over Ghanaians including celebrities, following their rivals (Nigeria’s) defeat and their inability to lift the AFCON 2024 trophy.

Following the game, Black Sherif, a Ghanaian musician, joined several netizens in teasing Nigerians, specifically targeting his colleagues Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Sherif recalled a similar treatment from his Nigerian colleagues when Ghana disappointingly exited the AFCON competition in the group stages.

Seeking to reciprocate the banter, Black Sherif engaged in playful banter after recounting the actions of Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez from several weeks ago.

However, Black Sherif's tweets faced resistance from many Nigerian fans who attempted to respond in kind.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Aduonum and Ebony

I felt Ebony's presence at the Sing-A-Thon - Afua Asantewaa reveals shocking encounter

Becca

'I use a particular snapchat filter' - Becca responds to bleaching rumours

DopeNation

We first met our father when we were 14 – DopeNation

Stonebwoy

We paid more than GH70K for the stadium - Stonebwoy's manager further exposes NSA