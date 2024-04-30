I don't care if you tag me as an 85-year-old; I know I'm young - McBrown to critics

"I may look youthful, but they've decided I'm too old. I'm barely 53, soon to be 54, and I still have more energy and freshness than many younger actors. So, I implore the casting directors to consider me," Pascaline earlier remarked.

Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

This revelation led some people to speculate that Nana Ama McBrown might be in the same age bracket as Pascaline.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been skepticism about McBrown's insistence that she is still in her forties.

Some suggest that McBrown's long-standing presence in the film industry implies she could be contemporaries with Pascaline.

In response to these claims, Nana Ama McBrown has expressed that she feels no pressure to validate her age to skeptics. She mentioned that people are free to speculate about her age as they wish.

Pulse Ghana

The host of Onua Showtime emphasized that she hadn't even begun acting when Pascaline was already a celebrated name in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pascaline was already making waves with her films like 'A Stab in the Back' when I hadn't made my screen debut. If you want to think of me as an 85-year-old, that's fine by me," she declared on her Onua TV program.

Pulse Ghana

She concluded by saying, "Ultimately, these opinions don't affect me. They don't diminish my bank balance in the slightest."