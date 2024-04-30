'False accusations' - Agya Koo denies enriching himself with ‘NPP money’

He clarified that there is no iota of truth in claims that the NPP has helped him to survive financially following the near-collapse state of the Kumawood movie industry.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo in Ejisu , Agya Koo refuted the assertion that he publicly campaigns for the NPP due to the financial benefits he gets from the party.

When asked about the accusations, he responded, “Who even gave me money, and in which account was it paid? Check all the bank accounts and see which of them were deposited. Or did I carry the money from Jubilee House?

"They are false accusations. Which of the Kumawood actors joined me? It was only Matilda Asare I worked with. Was Mr. Beautiful or Afrani part?” he fumed.