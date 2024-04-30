According to him, his decision to campaign for the NPP stems from the fact that he loves the party and believes in its values.
'False accusations' - Agya Koo denies enriching himself with ‘NPP money’
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adu, affectionately known as Agya Koo, has vehemently denied allegations suggesting that his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been financially motivated.
He clarified that there is no iota of truth in claims that the NPP has helped him to survive financially following the near-collapse state of the Kumawood movie industry.
Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo in Ejisu , Agya Koo refuted the assertion that he publicly campaigns for the NPP due to the financial benefits he gets from the party.
When asked about the accusations, he responded, “Who even gave me money, and in which account was it paid? Check all the bank accounts and see which of them were deposited. Or did I carry the money from Jubilee House?
"They are false accusations. Which of the Kumawood actors joined me? It was only Matilda Asare I worked with. Was Mr. Beautiful or Afrani part?” he fumed.
Agya Koo was recently spotted in the Ejisu constituency campaigning for the NPP parliamentary candidate, Kwabena Boateng, ahead of the by-elections scheduled to take place today, April 30, 2024.
