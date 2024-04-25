People want to dance; E.L speaks on decline in Ghanaian rap music

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, EL, whilst sharing his thoughts on this concern, attributes the trend to the short attention span of many music consumers in Ghana.

During an interview with Hitz FM on April 24, 2024, the BAR rapper explained that listeners prefer music with catchy beats and simple lyrics over intricate wordplay.

"In today's music landscape, attention spans are very short. People want to have fun and enjoy music without delving into deep lyrical content," he remarked. "This preference for catchy tunes is evident not only in Ghana but also in other West African countries like Nigeria," he added.

Rapper E.L Pulse Ghana

EL contrasted the situation in Ghana with that of South Africa, which boasts a thriving rap culture. He noted that in South Africa, the music industry has embraced rap and built a substantial market around it.

"While rap enjoys significant popularity in South Africa, it hasn't gained the same traction in Ghana. We do have a rap community here, but it's relatively small compared to other genres," EL elaborated. "Although there's an audience for authentic hip hop music in Ghana, it's not mainstream enough to have a significant impact on the music scene."