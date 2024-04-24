Tiwa Savage reveals she paid IT experts to pull down her sex tape off internet

pulse senegal

During an interview with Angie Martins of Power 105.1 in New York, Tiwa Savage revealed that the sex tape was recorded with a person she was dating.

Three years after the unfortunate occurrence, the 'Kele Kele Love' breakout star addressed the situation, stating that her main concern at the time was that her son Jamil would see the video

Due to that, Tiwa Savage said she has paid an IT specialist to pull down the video from the internet and mobile devices.

Tiwa Savage Pulse Live Kenya

"My biggest fear about my sex tape leaking was that my son might one day see it," she said. "But I got in touch with an IT expert who hacked the video from the internet and everyone's mobile device. Right now, you can't find it anywhere. Even if you had it stored on your phone."