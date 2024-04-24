ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage reveals she paid IT experts to pull down her sex tape off internet

Dorcas Agambila

Famous Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage allegedly claimed that she paid an IT specialist to remove her leaked viral bedroom tape from the internet and everyone's mobile devices.

Tiwa's Fendi 'fit [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Tiwa's Fendi 'fit [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

One can recall that the popular Afrobeats artiste stated in October 2021 that she was being blackmailed with her adult tape.

Recommended articles

Tiwa-Savage
Tiwa-Savage pulse senegal

During an interview with Angie Martins of Power 105.1 in New York, Tiwa Savage revealed that the sex tape was recorded with a person she was dating.

Three years after the unfortunate occurrence, the 'Kele Kele Love' breakout star addressed the situation, stating that her main concern at the time was that her son Jamil would see the video

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to that, Tiwa Savage said she has paid an IT specialist to pull down the video from the internet and mobile devices.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Tiwa Savage Pulse Live Kenya

"My biggest fear about my sex tape leaking was that my son might one day see it," she said. "But I got in touch with an IT expert who hacked the video from the internet and everyone's mobile device. Right now, you can't find it anywhere. Even if you had it stored on your phone."

Shortly after the disclosure, her sex tape 'broke the internet' and she lost several ambassadorial deals and so on.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team