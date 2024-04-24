One can recall that the popular Afrobeats artiste stated in October 2021 that she was being blackmailed with her adult tape.
Tiwa Savage reveals she paid IT experts to pull down her sex tape off internet
Famous Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage allegedly claimed that she paid an IT specialist to remove her leaked viral bedroom tape from the internet and everyone's mobile devices.
Recommended articles
During an interview with Angie Martins of Power 105.1 in New York, Tiwa Savage revealed that the sex tape was recorded with a person she was dating.
Three years after the unfortunate occurrence, the 'Kele Kele Love' breakout star addressed the situation, stating that her main concern at the time was that her son Jamil would see the video
Due to that, Tiwa Savage said she has paid an IT specialist to pull down the video from the internet and mobile devices.
"My biggest fear about my sex tape leaking was that my son might one day see it," she said. "But I got in touch with an IT expert who hacked the video from the internet and everyone's mobile device. Right now, you can't find it anywhere. Even if you had it stored on your phone."
Shortly after the disclosure, her sex tape 'broke the internet' and she lost several ambassadorial deals and so on.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh