ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team

Gideon Nicholas Day

A noted relationship expert, Counselor Adofoli, has recommended that the popular musician Shatta Wale consider including a mental health professional within his management team, citing concerns over the artist's public outbursts.

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team
Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team

Counselor Adofoli highlighted Shatta Wale's history of emotional volatility, particularly during high-stress situations such as the VGMA awards ceremony and disputes with Charterhouse Productions, as examples of instances where better emotional management could have been beneficial.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

The relationship expert suggested that Shatta Wale's inner circle may refrain from addressing sensitive issues to avoid upsetting him, underscoring the potential value of having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team.

“Some people…don’t know how to handle their emotions in stressful situations, and so they lash out publicly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those close to him and on his team likely avoid saying things that might upset him,… “That’s why having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team would be beneficial.” Counselor Adofoli explained

The recommendation comes amidst growing awareness of mental health issues within the entertainment industry, with increasing recognition of the importance of emotional well-being for public figures.

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) had issued a stern caution to Shatta Wale, urging the musician to refrain from mocking his colleague, Stonebwoy, over his disability.

The rebuke came in response to a recent incident during Shatta Wale's performance at Sallahfest, where he launched insults at Stonebwoy for his absence at the event. Shatta Wale's comments, including mockery of Stonebwoy's manner of walking, sparked widespread criticism after videos of the incident circulated on social media.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

James Bond actor, Daniel Craig [Sony]

Multimillionaire actor does not plan to leave his wealth for his children when he dies

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Video pops up of Fella Makafui claiming everything is okay in her marriage with Medikal

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son