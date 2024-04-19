Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team

Pulse Ghana

The relationship expert suggested that Shatta Wale's inner circle may refrain from addressing sensitive issues to avoid upsetting him, underscoring the potential value of having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team.

“Some people…don’t know how to handle their emotions in stressful situations, and so they lash out publicly.”

“Those close to him and on his team likely avoid saying things that might upset him,… “That’s why having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team would be beneficial.” Counselor Adofoli explained

The recommendation comes amidst growing awareness of mental health issues within the entertainment industry, with increasing recognition of the importance of emotional well-being for public figures.

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) had issued a stern caution to Shatta Wale, urging the musician to refrain from mocking his colleague, Stonebwoy, over his disability.