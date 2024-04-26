ADVERTISEMENT
Many rich people in Ghana don't know how to give - Michael Blackson

Dorcas Agambila

American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has highlighted what he sees as a major factor responsible for the country's problems: selfishness.

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson

In an interview with Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), Blackson voiced his concerns, highlighting, “We have a reputation for being selfish, which exacerbates the challenges we face as we grapple with issues of generosity… Many affluent individuals prioritize their interests over the collective good.”

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson

According to him, comparig tax regulations in Ghana and the United States, the comedian underscored how high-income earners in the U.S. contribute a significant portion of their earnings to taxes, whereas in Ghana, the wealthy are subject to less stringent taxation.

“In the U.S., if you earn a million dollars annually, a substantial portion is allocated to taxes. However, here, the burden is lighter; affluent individuals don’t contribute as much,” Blackson observed.

Michael further stressed the importance of the affluent recognizing their social obligations and reinvesting in their local communities.

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson

“What are you doing for your people? It’s time to awaken and explore avenues for giving back,” he urged, emphasizing the significance of philanthropy.

Blackson’s insights arose within discussions surrounding his “Michael Blackson Academy,” an initiative offering free education to children in Ghana’s Central Region. He expressed hope that such endeavors would inspire more affluent individuals to assist the less privileged within their nation.

Dorcas Agambila

