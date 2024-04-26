Many rich people in Ghana don't know how to give - Michael Blackson

Business Insider USA

According to him, comparig tax regulations in Ghana and the United States, the comedian underscored how high-income earners in the U.S. contribute a significant portion of their earnings to taxes, whereas in Ghana, the wealthy are subject to less stringent taxation.

“In the U.S., if you earn a million dollars annually, a substantial portion is allocated to taxes. However, here, the burden is lighter; affluent individuals don’t contribute as much,” Blackson observed.

Michael further stressed the importance of the affluent recognizing their social obligations and reinvesting in their local communities.

“What are you doing for your people? It’s time to awaken and explore avenues for giving back,” he urged, emphasizing the significance of philanthropy.