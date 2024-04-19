ADVERTISEMENT
Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Elsie Cecilia Bainn

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah, famously known as Lil Win, has stirred controversy by announcing a ban on YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon from attending the premiere of his upcoming movie, "A Country Called Ghana," amidst a growing feud between the two personalities.

The rift between Lil Win and Sheldon escalated after the latter openly criticized the trailer of Lil Win's movie.

Lil Win expressed his discontent with Sheldon's comments, prompting him to take decisive action.

In a TikTok video, Lil Win firmly stated his decision to bar Sheldon from the movie premiere, regardless of any attempts to purchase tickets. The ban extends not only to Sheldon but also to fellow YouTuber Scanty and Entertainment Pundit Mr. Logic, whom Lil Win accuses of unwarranted criticism.

Addressing allegations of leveraging Lil Win's fame for YouTube views, the actor demanded an apology from Sheldon, accusing him of exploiting their interaction for personal gain.

"Kwadwo Sheldon, Scanty, Mr. Logic, don't set foot under the premiere even if you buy the ticket online. We will deduct the money from your account but you can't come to the event," Lil Win asserted.

Moreover, Lil Win emphasized that his actions were not driven by financial considerations but rather by his commitment to his fans and the advancement of Ghana's entertainment industry. He pledged to uphold national security directives and ensure order at the premiere, warning against any unauthorized attempts to attend the event.

Elsie Cecilia Bainn

