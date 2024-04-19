Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Lil Win expressed his discontent with Sheldon's comments, prompting him to take decisive action.

In a TikTok video, Lil Win firmly stated his decision to bar Sheldon from the movie premiere, regardless of any attempts to purchase tickets. The ban extends not only to Sheldon but also to fellow YouTuber Scanty and Entertainment Pundit Mr. Logic, whom Lil Win accuses of unwarranted criticism.

Addressing allegations of leveraging Lil Win's fame for YouTube views, the actor demanded an apology from Sheldon, accusing him of exploiting their interaction for personal gain.

"Kwadwo Sheldon, Scanty, Mr. Logic, don't set foot under the premiere even if you buy the ticket online. We will deduct the money from your account but you can't come to the event," Lil Win asserted.

