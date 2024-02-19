Lilwin flies Ramsey Noah and other Nollywood stars to Ghana for his upcoming movie

Lil Win made the announcement on social media with videos and pictures of him welcoming the two movie stars at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) earlier this morning.While the videos have been trending, netizens have rather been worried about the how Lil Win will be communicating with the Nigerian actors.

According to Lil Win, he has been taking English lessons to improve his command over the English for the task ahead.

“I have been taking an English Class of late so I can communicate with my friends from Nigeria 🇳🇬. It’s not easy Thus me #Lilwin #wezzyempire #a_country_called_ghana,” he posted on Facebook.

This comes after the actor’s fight with Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah.

Lilwin fired Martha Ankomah in a viral video after she declined to act in a movie to protect her brand.

According to him, Martha Ankomah refused to act in the movie because she noted it did not make sense.

Angry Lilwin jumped on social media to insult her and undermine her brand.