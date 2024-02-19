ADVERTISEMENT
Lilwin flies Ramsey Noah and other Nollywood stars to Ghana for his upcoming movie

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Kumawood actor and founder of Wezzy Empire, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is gearing up to make a significant statement with his upcoming movie, "A Country Called Ghana."

Lilwin flies in Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood stars

The actor has managed to secure the involvement of notable Nollywood actors, including Ramsey Nouah and comedian Victor Osuagwu, also known as Awilo Sharp Sharp.

Lil Win made the announcement on social media with videos and pictures of him welcoming the two movie stars at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) earlier this morning.While the videos have been trending, netizens have rather been worried about the how Lil Win will be communicating with the Nigerian actors.

According to Lil Win, he has been taking English lessons to improve his command over the English for the task ahead.

I have been taking an English Class of late so I can communicate with my friends from Nigeria 🇳🇬. It’s not easy Thus me #Lilwin #wezzyempire #a_country_called_ghana,” he posted on Facebook.

This comes after the actor’s fight with Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah.

Lilwin fired Martha Ankomah in a viral video after she declined to act in a movie to protect her brand.

According to him, Martha Ankomah refused to act in the movie because she noted it did not make sense.

Angry Lilwin jumped on social media to insult her and undermine her brand.

Martha Ankomah has since sued Lilwin for defamation.

