‘I’m sorry for the embarrassment' - Serwaa Amihere apologizes following leaked video

“On April 2, 2024, someone posted an intimate video of me on the internet. This came almost 5 months after threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.

“The video (which was made 5 years ago has severely embarrassed me, my family, and my loved ones. It has also exposed my employers and the businesses and brands I represent to embarrassment.

“Additionally, the video has been a source of frustration to all who have been my support, inspiration, and encouragement throughout my journey in the media,” part of her statement said.

She explained that despite efforts by law enforcement authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, the video still found its way online, causing embarrassment to her family, and her support network.

She expressed regret over the repercussions of the leaked footage, acknowledging the strain it has placed on her personal and professional life.

“At the time, 5 years ago, I considerably underestimated the extent of my influence, my potential, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society.

“Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration which this matter has caused to my family and loved ones, to the distinguished businesses and brands I represent, and to you.

“In all, I have learnt deeply useful lessons for the future,” she added.

Meanwhile, three individuals allegedly responsible for circulating the said video are facing legal repercussions from the Ghana Police Service.

Identified as Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah, also known as Henry Fitz, the trio faces multiple charges related to sexual extortion and the dissemination of private visual content.

The charges brought against them include conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, as outlined in Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 and the Cybersecurity Act 2020.