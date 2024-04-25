Freda: Big Akwes' wife opens up on going through a lot that could trigger suicide

She added, "Although I make fun on social media, I've been going through a lot. A 75-80-year-old man I gave birth with has been fighting with me over our children. I don't voice it out publicly because I hope things can get better. Sometimes it hurts a lot."

Freda, in a TikTok live stream, suggested that if it were another individual facing the same circumstances, that person might consider suicide.

"Since my mother died last year, I have passed through a lot. My problem is bigger than the world because if it were somebody else, the person would have taken a drug to kill him/herself, gone insane or depressed."

Speculation is rife that Freda and her current husband, Big Akwes, are facing marital troubles. However, Freda has come out to debunk the reports, stating that she would never divorce her husband.

Big Akwes has reacted to rumours after his recent trip abroad, clarifying that his journey was solely for business and not to fix his marriage, as speculated. Reports had circulated that, Big Akwes’ wife secured his documentation and facilitated his travel to Deutschland, Germany.

